Innova (INN) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Innova has a market cap of $62,972.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009189 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

