INO COIN (INO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $450,108.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00017730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $450,108.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

