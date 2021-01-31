Insight Chain Price Reaches $1.45 (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $508.10 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00092475 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

