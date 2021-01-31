Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. 242,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
