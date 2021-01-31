Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. 242,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.