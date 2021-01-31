Insight Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $23,870.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00906842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.67 or 0.04408055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.