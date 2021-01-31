Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Volume Hits $6,950.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $6,950.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,451,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

