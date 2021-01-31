Insula (ISLA) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Insula has a total market cap of $126,840.90 and approximately $583.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00089997 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012694 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,162 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

