Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $351,774.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

