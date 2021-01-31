INT Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $228,810.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

