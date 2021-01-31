Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in January

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

