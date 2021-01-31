Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in January

Jan 31st, 2021


Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

