Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of INBP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

