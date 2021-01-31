Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 39,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,425. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

