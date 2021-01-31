Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,700 ($22.21). 593,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,712.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,461.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 97.61%.

About Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.