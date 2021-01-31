International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

