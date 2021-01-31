International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

IBM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.