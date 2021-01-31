International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in January

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 19,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 177,345 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $112.38. 19,974,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,021. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

