International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

