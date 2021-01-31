Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.23. 1,523,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.