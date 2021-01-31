Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

