Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ADRE stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

