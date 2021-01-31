Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VCV stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
