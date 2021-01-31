Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VCV stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

