Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:OIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 30,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
