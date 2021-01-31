Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 30,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

