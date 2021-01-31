Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

