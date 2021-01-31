Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.66.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

