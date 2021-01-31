Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VRIG opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 827,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,587 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,959 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the period.

