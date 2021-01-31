Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VRIG opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.
