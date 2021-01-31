InvestDigital 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $171,778.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $127,622.31 and $171,778.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Token Profile

IDT is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,660,498 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

InvestDigital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

