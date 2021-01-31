Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 972 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.56. 55,259,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.