Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,026,000 after buying an additional 1,662,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 123,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 1,795,706 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.