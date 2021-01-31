Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,379.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and $11,379.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

