Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445,893 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 1.78% of Invitation Homes worth $296,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

