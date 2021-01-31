ION Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $171,110.49 and approximately $34.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00194147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $834.88 or 0.02526038 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,520,424 coins and its circulating supply is 13,620,424 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.