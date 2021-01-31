IOTA Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $43.17 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00088124 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

