IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.47 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $107.47 million and $13.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

