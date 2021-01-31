IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $107.47 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.