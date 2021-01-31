IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $172,642.35 and approximately $75.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00267726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037784 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars.

