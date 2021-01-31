IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

