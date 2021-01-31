IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Up 69.6% in January

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IRIX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

