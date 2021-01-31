IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $60.50 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $60.50 million and $8.77 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,556,932 coins and its circulating supply is 949,762,822 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

