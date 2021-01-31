Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 1,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

