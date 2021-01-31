iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,355. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.