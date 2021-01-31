iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Community Bank N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

