iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

