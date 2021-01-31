iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $371.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

