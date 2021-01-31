iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.