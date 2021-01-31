iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3,405.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 755,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $71,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 234,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,915,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

