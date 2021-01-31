iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,915,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

