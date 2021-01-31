iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 203,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

