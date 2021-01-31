iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

