iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Raised by Truadvice LLC

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 279,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 836,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,145. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55.

