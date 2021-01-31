iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,280 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.57. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.